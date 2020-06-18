Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020: List of FAQs as TSBIE Students Await Telangana Intermediate Results Today

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the Manabadi intermediate results today, officials in the Board confirmed to News18, putting all speculations to rest. There are three official websites where the Telangana Board inter results will be available for first and second year students. Students must check bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in after their intermediate results are announced. "On June 18 at 3pm, Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will release the Intermediate Results from Nampally, Hyderabad," a TSBIE official told News18.

It can be extremely unnerving to wait for the results, especially when the announcement got delayed multiple times. A lot of questions may arise in the students' minds on the day of announcement, therefore, News18 brings you answers to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

When will the Telangana Intermediate Results 2020 be declared?

The Telangana Intermediate Results 2020 will most likely be tomorrow, which is June 18 at 3pm.

Where to check Telangana Intermediate Results 2020?

The Telangana Intermediate Results 2020 will be released on three official website. However, the result can be directly checked here by filling in the admit cards details below:

On the day of the result declaration, it is likely that the official website of Telangana Board might slow down or crash as large number of students will be checking the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. Therefore, you can also check examresults.net and results.cgg.gov.in in case none of the afore-mentioned ways work.

Passing Marks

The Telangana Board students need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the examination. This applies for both TSBIE intermediate first year and second year.

How to check Telangana Intermediate Results?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to get your intermediate scores using the official websites:

Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Select and click link that says ‘TS Inter Result 2020’

Step 3. A form will be displayed on your screen. Fill up the mandatory details in the form and get your results.

Where can I get updates of Telangana Intermediate Results

How to get class 11 and 12 results on SMS

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

TS Inter Result 2020: Steps to check via App

Therefore, apart from the websites, candidates can also check their score at the state government's mobile application - 'T App Folio'.

When will the marksheets be available?

There has been no announcement on the date of the marksheet release, thus, may have to wait for a little longer to receive a hardcopy of their grades.

Past Year Percentages

A year-wise analysis of statistics of the intermediate examinations since the inception of the Telangana Board.

About the Telangana Board

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was established under the Telangana State Government in the year 2014 and is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad, soon after the formation of the state of Telanagana. The TSBIE organises and manages all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams. It also publishes the Telangana Board Result for all the students appearing for the Intermediate exam. The TSBIE is also in charge of syllabus prescription, examination conduction, granting of affiliations, etc. The website for The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is bie.telangana.gov.in.