Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Shortly: List of Websites to Check TSBIE Manabadi Intermediate Results

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 Shortly | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the Manabadi Inter Result 2020 on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to the board officials, the Telangana State Intermediate Result 2020 is likely to be announced 3 pm on Thursday, June 18.

Apart from the TSBIE’s official website, the Telangana Inter Result 2020 can also be checked on a number of other websites. Here is a list of websites and their direct link to check the Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020.

Students can check their TS Inter results directly here:

List of websites to check the 2020 Manabadi Telangana Inter Result for 1st year and 2nd year

1. tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. results.cgg.gov.in

3. manabadi.com

4. manabadi.co.in

5. examresults.net

6. bie.telangana.gov.in

This year, as many as 9.65 lakh students have appeared for TS Inter first and second-year examination. Out of these, 4,80,531 students appeared for the Manabadi Telangana first-year test while 4,85,345 others sat for the TS Inter second-year exam. All the students require at least 33% marks to pass the examination for both Class 11 and 12.

TSBIE Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2020: Know how you can check the Telangana Board Intermediate Result

Step 1: Go to any of the result websites stated above

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Telangana Inter 1st Year, 2nd year Result 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result link

Step 4: Enter all the login details, including registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

You can also check the Telangana State Inter 1st and 2nd year result using SMS or the state government app. To check it directly on your device, install the T App Folio.

Students can also follow these steps to receive their scores on phone

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Telangana TS Inter Second Year 2020

SMS - TSGEN2 REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Result 2020 - TS Intermediate First Year Result 2020

SMS - TSGEN1 REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

Last year, the pass percentage for the TS Inter first year was 69.8 per cent and for TS second year it was 65 per cent. Both the Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results were declared on April 18 in 2019.