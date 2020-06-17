Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 Date and Time: TSBIE Class 11, 12 Results Expected Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2020 Date and Time | After a long and anxious wait, the date and time for the declaration of the Telangana intermediate result 2020 has finally been revealed by the TSBIE. Officials in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) told News18 that the Manabadi class 11 and 12 results will tentatively be released tomorrow (June 18) at 4pm. However, the Board will conduct a virtual press conference today to make the official announcement on the date and time for the TS Inter results for the first and second year intermediate students. The TS Inter results for class 11 and 12 students will be released on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

"The Telangana intermediate results are expected tomorrow at 4pm," said a TSBIE official to News18.

Students, who had appeared in the Telangana Board examinations for Intermediate Part I and Part II, must download their admit cards before the announcement of result from the official website and keep it ready. This is essential because candidates will be asked to enter the registration details that are available in their respective hall tickets, during the log-in process.

HOW TO CHECK TELANGANA TS INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2020

Step 1. Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3. Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4. Click on the title

Step 5. Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6. Your results will be displayed

Step 7. Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

How to check TS Inter Results 2020 via SMS

Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2020 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2 REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

While the intermediate examinations were not hit by the coronavirus lockdown, the TS SSC exams or the Telangana Board Class 10 exams were cancelled in light of prevention of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the cancellation of the TS SSC 2020 examination for this year after conducting a high-level meeting with officials.