Telangana TSSPDCL Recruitment Application Forms Tomorrow for 1271 Posts at tssouthernpower.com

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Junior Lineman. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSSPDCL - www.tssouthernpower.com. The registration process will begin on or after May 11.

The TSSPDCL has released the short recruitment notice on May 9. The detailed notification is expected to be released on May 11 on the TSSPDCL website. Candidates can apply for a total of vacant 1271 posts.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total - 1271 posts

Assistant engineer - 70 posts

Sub Engineer/Electrical - 201

Junior Lineman - 1000

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

In order to be eligible to apply for the post of Junior Lineman, the candidates must have passed class 10 with ITI qualification in Electrical trade, wireman or two years of immediate vocational course in electrical trade from a recognized institution.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) and open the career page at www.tssouthernpower.com

Step – 2 Now, look for the recruitment notification for the three posts of Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Junior Lineman and click on the link.

Step – 3 Next, select apply online and open the application form.

Step – 4 Fill the details in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Submit the application form.

Step – 7 Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference.

More details on eligibility or the selection process of the recruitment will be available through the detailed notification once it is released on the TSSPDCL website.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Backward classes Commission has launched free training classes for government job aspirants. It has announced that it will train 50,000 people offline and another 50,000 online for free. The BC Welfare Department has also taken steps to train 50,000 people through social media such as Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook. The commission has also formed social media groups, called BC Study Circle Group on Instagram for this purpose. In the last 15 days over 3,000 people have subscribed to the BC Study Circle Group.

