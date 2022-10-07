Telangana's Osmania University Extends Dussehra Holidays, SCERT Proposes No Second Saturday Off

After the Telangana government reduced the number of holidays, several universities in the state including Osmania University have decided to extend the Dussehra offs anyway. Now, students in these colleges will have Dussehra holidays till October 26. Earlier, the offs were curtailed to October 9.

Earlier, a memo from the director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate for the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

The SCERT has suggested a nine-day Dasara vacation from October 1 to 9 rather than a 14-day break from September 26 to October 9 to make up for the lost instructional days.

Many universities, however, have decided to continue the offs till October 26. Colleges will reopen on October 9 but students can join from October 26 only. Only lecturers will attend the respective colleges. It has been clarified that the classes will not start till October 26.

Due to Coronavirus, there has been a gap between the classes of first and second-year postgraduate courses for two years which led to contemplation over reducing the number of holidays.

But the Telangana government has announced holidays for a total of 15 days for Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals in Telangana. Apart from this, there will also be Diwali holidays in the same month. This can lead to multiple days of school and college closure.

To make up for the lost days, the SCERT also suggested that the schools should remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March, and April next year. This will result in bringing down the total loss of working days, claims SCERT. The final decision on this, however, is yet to be announced.

