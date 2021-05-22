TEQIP Faculties to Provide Free Online GATE Coaching Classes to Engineering Students

The Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) faculties from prominent institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) have started pan-India free online Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam coaching for all aspiring students. The classes will be conducted through a YouTube channel launched on April 16. The lectures will be given by faculty members who have already secured a good rank in GATE and have completed M. Tech/ M.S/Ph.D from IISC/IITs/NITs. Most of the faculties also possess teaching experience in Government Engineering Colleges for the past 3 years.

A start-up by IIT and AIIMS alumni will give a free online crash course to help students prepare for #JEE and #NEET exams 2021. It is a 45-day training that will begin on May 24 and would be available for 100 students on a merit basis.All the best!https://t.co/u4BYzC491k pic.twitter.com/kmnTJgzn94 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 21, 2021

Under the “Let’s crack the GATE" initiative, the TEQIP faculties have taken up the challenge to prepare maximum students for the GATE examination amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The 45-day crash course will begin on May 24. Students will be selected based on their merit.

Under the initiative, the faculties will be guiding students for career advancement by discussing the opportunities after qualifying for GATE and other competitive exams.

To wash out the fear of examination, the faculties will discuss the syllabus, pattern, exam organizing institutes in detail. They will also share previous examination experiences and strategies to tackle different exams. The teachers will be advising students about time management skills and how to sustain exam pressure.

The faculties are trained by the Education Ministry so that they can enhance the quality of technical education in low-income states. TEQIP faculties are spread all over India, having knowledge of multiple languages, thus lectures will be provided in regional languages also.

The students who are not capable of affording paid coaching classes will be benefited from the program that will maintain a high quality of education and experience, the faculties believe.

