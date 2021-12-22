Teradata is Hiring Freshers for Software Engineer Posts

American software company Teradata has invited applications for filling Associate Software Engineer- Java vacancies at its Hyderabad office. Candidates who have completed their graduation in computer science/information technology and other related courses may apply for the vacancy online by registering on the ‘Career’ page of Teradata’s official website. The application is also open for freshers.

Selected candidates will be responsible for developing and supporting key functions of enterprise applications using Java technologies while working on analytic applications. The individual will be expected to deliver results while working closely with their team and reporting manager.

Teradata Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the role should hold a BE/BTech/MCA/ MSc in CSE/IT or graduation in related disciplines. The position is open for candidates having zero to three years of relevant industry experience (External) or Internship completion for BE/BTech candidates who are part of the talent pool at Teradata (internal applicants). Additionally, experience in developing web applications is a must.

Teradata Recruitment 2021:Required Skill

Applicants of the job profile should possess problem-solving, analyzing/debugging skills in addition to excellent programming abilities in Java. The The candidates should also have knowledge of SQL on any Relational databases (e.g. Teradata, Oracle, PostgreSQL, etc.). Additionally, candidates with experience in Spring framework, ORM, JavaScript and related frameworks may be preferred.

The selected candidates will be responsible for implementing highly scalable web-based enterprise applications using Java technologies while working in collaboration with other engineers in their team. The profile requires candidates to develop, support key features and functions of enterprise applications throughout its life cycle.

