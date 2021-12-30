Term 1 Board Exams Over? Five Ways to Unwind & Get Ready for Term-2

CBSE and CISCE have concluded their first-ever term 1 or semester bord exams. While board exams are stressful for students anyway, appearing for boards amid a pandemic that too in new format could be draining for some, especially when the term-2 exams are ready too begin. It is of utmost importance for students to unwind and de-stress once their exams are completed, especially the ones who are attempting the board exams.

How do you unwind in a way that your mind is completely rejuvenated and is ready to start studies for the new semester effectively? Here are 5 ways to unwind from the month-long, and in some cases, year-long mental marathon.

Sleep Soundly

Exams are stressful. Even after following a tight schedule, more often than not, students face difficulty in sleeping. Their minds are consumed with uncertainties and a lot of if-and-but questions regarding test papers. Hence, once exams are over, make sure you rest well. A research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that students under the age of 18 need at least 8-10 hours of sleep every day.

Apart from calming your brain nerves, resting well has several other benefits. The key ones are that your body repairs cells, restore energy, and releases molecules like proteins and hormones. So, get a sound sleep for hours and get ready for a new day full of adventures.

Reconnect With Friends and Loved Ones

Nothing can beat some quality time of fun and heart-filling chat sessions with your friends. Exam times tend to create distance between you and your buddies as all of your priorities are directed towards scoring well in exams. It’s normal to fall out of touch with one another. Therefore, pick up the phone, call your friends over or converse with them on the call. Lay out all your unfiltered thoughts, share your experiences about your exam journey and rekindle your bond. You’ll find a weight has been lifted off your chest.

Go Crazy On Sports

Physical exercises rejuvenate your entire body. Sports are the best way to stretch your muscles and make your body active once again. Apart from instant relaxation, sports also aids in improving concentration, maintaining a healthy body, boosting self-confidence, and so much more.

Make Time For Your Hobbies

Hobbies are a good way to tickle your brain cells. They allow you to tap into your creative mind and explore something new. You can draw, read, act, sing or do anything that comes to your mind. In this way, you’ll be in touch with your inner self and derive a greater sense of satisfaction.

Take Off For A Short (Or Long) Vacation

Vacations are the ultimate relaxation that one can offer themselves. Taking short or long trips gives you a change of environment and fills you with an adrenaline rush as you’ve something beautiful to look forward to, thus, relaxing your mind and helping you unwind effectively.

You can ask your parents to take you on a short trip of 2-3 days or even a one-day outing. Any of the above will do the trick. The main goal is to take a break from your daily routine and experience something refreshing and calming.

— Authored by Neetin Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Knowledge, Toppr

