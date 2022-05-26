Termination Notice for West Bengal Minister's ‘Teacher’ Daughter, Salary Stopped

Ankita Adhikari, daughter of West Bengal Minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari, involved in West Bengal SSC Recruitment scam has been directed to dismiss from the school. The minister’s daughter was a political science teacher. It was alleged that she got the job even as she could not make it to the merit list. She was shortlisted allegedly due to her father’s influence.

Embroiled in the recruitment scam, minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari has been blocked from entering the school premises where she worked as a teacher till further orders, by the Calcutta High Court. The High Court bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also directed Ankita to refund the salary she earned for the tenure she has already served.

Paresh’s daughter’s salary stopped after the High Court’s order. The headmistress of the school informed that this decision has been taken in the meeting of the management committee. Besides, they have not yet received instructions regarding dismissal from the school and how much money should be returned by her. After getting the order of the High Court, she will act accordingly. For now, they have received instructions to stop paying.

The headmistress of Indira High School for Girls in Mekhliganj said that Ankita will be credited for the salary she has received so far. She will return the money accordingly.

Incidentally, after Paresh Adhikari joined the Trinamool in 2018, his daughter Ankita was appointed as a political science teacher at Indira Girls School in Coochbehar on November 24 of that year. After 41 months of working as a teacher, she has to pay back her salary in full. For now, Indira Girls High School has started calculating exactly how much money she has received during this period.

Ankita joined Indira Girls School near her home in Mekhliganj. The court then ordered her to be dismissed from her job and to return the salary due after her appointment. That letter reached the school on Monday. The school management committee will sit down and discuss the matter soon.

Paresh Adhikari is the state minister for education. During the hearing in the court on the allegation of corruption against SSC, the SSC told the court that Ankita got lower marks than the applicant Babita Sarkar, who also lost her job. Ankita didn’t even sit for the personality test, and even after that, there was a lot of fuss about how she got the job. After that, the court gave a clear instruction that Ankita Adhikari should be dismissed from the job. Besides, Ankita was asked to return 41 months salary.

The CBI has already interrogated Paresh Adhikari twice. The last interrogation lasted for more than 9 hours. Although Paresh did not say anything clearly about what was asked of him, Ankita also kept her mouth shut about the whole incident.

