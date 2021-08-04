Tezpur University Admissions 2021 Begin: How to Apply for TUEE

Tezpur University, Assam has opened the registration process for TUEE 2021 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2021-22. Interested applicants can log on to the university’s official admission portal tezuadmissions.com to fill the form on or before the deadline of August 21. The entrance examination date will be conducted at 27 centres across the country on a date that will be intimated by the university at a later stage

Tezpur University Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

- Passport Size Photo

- Scanned Copy of Signature

- Scanned copy of class 10, 12 and graduation certificates (if applying for PG)

- Documents of JEE admit card in case of an application for B Tech Programs.

- Copy of Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority of any Northeast State, if applying under the North-East Quota.

- Copy of GATE scorecard in case of an application for admission in M. Tech programmes.

- Copy of category certificate, if seeking admission in reserved category

- Copy of sponsorship or no Objection Certificate issued by the employer, in case the applicant is employed

- Certificate of representation of state or country in sports, if any. (Not applicable for B.Tech, M. Tech and Ph.D programmes)

- Copy of CEED score cars if applying for direct admission to M. Des Programme

Tezpur University Admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria

Admission to the various courses of Tezpur University will be given based on an entrance test. A candidate must have secured 60 per cent marks in class 12 to be eligible to apply for any of the UG courses offered by the university.

For PG admission application, the eligibility criteria require a minimum 45 per cent score in a bachelor course from a recognized college or university.

Tezpur University Admissions 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to tezuadmissions.in and register using the ‘Sign Up’ process. Keep note- enter your functional email id and mobile number when signing up

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now option available on the dashboard and proceed with the application form fill up process

Step 3: Enter information for the required eligibility criteria

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of the required documents (Class 10, 12 mark sheets, caste certificate, passport photo, scanned copy of signature etc.)

Step 5: Proceed with the process by filling up the application form fees via online methods

Step 6: Take the printout of the information submitted. The printout will have to be presented along with the original documents at the time of admission

Tezpur University Admissions 2021: Application Fees

The application fee for TUEE is Rs 400 for applicants of reserved categories - SC, ST and PwD. For others, the category students the application fees are Rs 800, and foreign candidates will have to pay a fee of $25

