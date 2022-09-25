Tezpur University to University of Hyderabad: CUET-Based Registrations Ending For These Universities Today

Central Universities have begun the registration process for undergraduate admission 2022 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) scores. The admission process for several central university is going to end, today on Sunday, September 25. For those who have not applied yet, can see the details here and apply for the admission’s process for this academic year. From University of Hyderabad, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, to Tezpur University, the online application window is going to close for several university.

1. The registration period for Central University of Tamil Nadu will close tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the CUET test 2022 may submit their application at the cutncuet.samarth.edu.in samarth portal.

2. For University of Hyderabad applications will close on Sunday. Through the results of the CUET 2022, the institution had begun the admissions process for 16 integrated PG programmes. For UOH admission in 2022, applicants must submit their applications online at acad.uohyd.ac.in.

3. The application period for admission to UG courses at Central University of Himachal Pradesh will close on September 25, via cuhimachalcuet.samarth.edu.in, the Samarth portal. The institution will also disclose the first list of chosen candidates will be published on September 30.

4. The admission process for undergraduate programmes at Central University of South Bihar began on September 16 and will close today. Those intrested can apply by submitting a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500. Further, Students belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories have to pay Rs 200. Applicants applying for the Central University of South Bihar admission 2022 are required to register themselves on CUSB portal through the link – cusbcuet.samarth.edu.

5. Today will mark the end of the admissions application process at Tezpur University. Candidates must register on the official website, www.tezu.ernet.in, in order to submit an application for admission to the Tezpur University.

6. Students who wish to apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University must do so at the official website, csmu.ac.in. The institution will release the first merit list on September 27 after registration is complete.

Meanwhile for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) admission process is going to close on Monday, September 26. Those interested can apply through the official website.

