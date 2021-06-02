THE Asia Ranking 2021: IISc Top Indian Institute, China Remains Best in Region

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been ranked as the top Indian institute as per the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Ranking 2021. Only two Institutes could make it to the top 50 institutes with IISc being the best in the country and having obtained 37th rank internationally followed by IIT-Ropar at 55th spot. India has 18 universities in the top 200 brackets. Among the region, Chinese Universities have secured the top two spots. China has retained the top slot in the region for the second consecutive year with Tsinghua University. Japan too has put up a good show with six universities in the top 10.
THE Asia Ranking 2021: Top Indian universities
Rank 37: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 55: IIT-Ropar
Rank 78: IIT-Indore
Rank 122: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 137: IIT-Gandhinagar
Rank 139: King George’s Medical University
Rank 142: IISER Kolkata
Rank 143: IIIT Delhi
Rank 144: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 144: Thapar University
Rank 154: Mahatma Gandhi University
Rank 169: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 170: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 172: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 175: Panjab University
Rank 180: Jamia Millia Univsrsity
Rank 187: JNU
Rank 199: IISER Pune
THE Asia Ranking 2021: Top Ranking Institutes
Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China
Rank 2: Peking University
Rank 3: National University Singapore
Rank 4: University of Hong Kong
Rank 5: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Rank 6: University of Tokyo
Rank 7: Chinese University of Hong Kong
Rank 8: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Rank 9: Seoul National University
Rank 10: Kyoto University
The universities were ranked across 13 different parameters including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
