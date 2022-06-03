THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100

Chinese Universities have once again established themselves as the best higher educational institutes in the Asian region. According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, not only have the top two universities in this year’s Asia Ranking are from China for third consecutive year but China also has nearly 30 universities listed in the list of 100. China’ Tsinghua and Peking universities are the top two colleges in Asia for third consecutive year, as per the ranking.

In a sudden spurt, Saudi Arabian universities have outdone themselves and even have overtaken some of the best universities across Asia. There are now six Saudi Arabian universities in the top 100. Last year, there were four universities from the area. The best-performing institution in Saudi Arabia is King Abdulaziz University, which sits at number 28 in the ranking.

Japan, however, has tumbled and has six fewer universities in the top 100 as compared with 2020. This year Japan has listed eight among top 100, however, in 2021 as many as 14 Japanese universities were in the list. Japan, however, it is still the most-represented nation overall, with 118 institutions in top 200.

India, on the other hand, remains below China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Only four universities from India have featured in top 100. There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200 this year. Last year, the number was at 18.

THE Asia Ranking: Best in Asia

Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 2: Peking University, China

Rank 3: National University of Singapore

Rank 4: University of Hong Kong

Rank 5 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 6: The University of Tokyo

Rank 7: Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 8: Seoul National University

Rank 9: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 10: Fudan University, China

Rank 11:Zhejiang University

Rank 12: Kyoto University

Rank 13: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Rank 14: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 15: Hong Kong Polytechic University

Rank 16: University of Science & Technology of China

Rank 17: Nanjing University, China

Rank 18: Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea

Rank 19: Southern University of Science & Technology, China

Rank 20: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea

THE Asia Ranking: Best In India

Rank 42: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 65: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Rank 68: IIT Ropar

Rank 87: IIT Indore

Rank 120: IIT Gandhinagar

Rank 122: Alagappa University

Rank 127: Thapar Institute Engineering & Technology

Rank 131: Saveetha University

Rank 139: Mahatma Gandhi University

Rank 149: Delhi Technological University

Rank 153: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 158: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 160: Jamia Millia Islamia

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “The data demonstrate that Asia is perhaps the most exciting and most dynamic continent for higher education, research and innovation in the world today.”

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

