The Best Books Of 2022, According to Barack Obama

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, has once again shared the list of which books held his attention this year. This is the former president’s tradition that also involves sharing a list of his favorite movies and music. He makes sure that the three lists are shared separately on his social media handles.

Out of the 13 books selected by Obama, one of which is authored by his wife and the former first lady Michelle Obama. He captioned the post, “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you. First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Making it to the top of the list was the book by the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, titled The Light We Carry. In the number 1 New York Times and US Today Bestseller, Michelle Obama has offered readers “a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.” Barack Obama had expressed his bias towards this read.

His list also featured Charmaine Wilkerson’s Black Cake: A Novel. The debut novel follows the journey of Byron and Benny. Their mother Eleanor Bennett had left behind a puzzling inheritance following her death. The family recipe of a black cake. This read revolves around the idea of while we can’t choose what we inherit, can we choose who we become.

Strikingly different from the previous two, yet similar in many ways was Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah. The Nobel Prize Literature winner took the readers on a journey of a young boy called Ilyas, who was stolen from his parents by the German colonial troops. After years away, fighting in a war against his own people, he returns home. But not everything is as he remembers.

Some of the other books that made it onto the former president’s list were Sea of Tranquility, The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, The Candy House, Liberation Day, Ducks : Two Years in the Oil Sand, Trust, Furrows: A Novel, The School for Good Mothers, among others.

Read all the Latest Education News here