The best time to start preparing for your engineering career is now.

Summary: In today’s rapidly changing economic landscape, developing a blend of technical expertise and 21st century skills is crucial to excel as an engineering student. For more details, read on:

The past year has been an eye opener with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about a host of challenges and changes in the engineering space. With engineering courses poised to evolve, choosing a suitable course with multitude disciplines and specializations can feel extremely overwhelming. Amidst all this uncertainty, absence of a clear educational and career plan can also lead to wrong choices further hampering a students’ credibility as a forward thinking engineer.

To help aspiring candidates navigate through this rapidly developing engineering and technological landscape, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has designed an exceptional platform called the DISHA Career Readiness Conclave. The platform offers a mix of online content and psychometric testing to procure advanced information on engineering branches and curriculum, to discover the expectations from future engineers along with scope of an engineering degree abroad and formulate a strategic approach to ace all examinations. Using this nifty interactive platform, students can drill down into details including what are the possible career choices for students in X, XI, and XII standards as well as students gearing up for B.Tech Admissions 2021, essential tips to help them decide their choice of graduation before they appear for their Engineering Entrance exam based on the future prospects in the respective fields, and more.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham realizes the potential of the engineering profession and believes that it has a unique and vital role to play in ensuring that we move towards a world we want to see - one with more peace, prosperity, ethics and sustainability. For the engineering graduates to upskill themselves with 21st century skills and live up to their full potential, professional career counselors of Disha have formulated a series of live lectures to support students in choosing the best career option in engineering and prepare for not just Amrita admissions but for a host of other competitive entrance examinations. These sessions will also helps students to decide on the best engineering branch appealing to them in addition to gaining awareness about higher opportunities in other countries.

Disha Career Readiness Conclave by Amrita has tailored its approach in terms of understanding the needs of the future generation, connect them with emerging fields, make them problem solvers in the tech based global economy, and prepare them for a lifetime of learning. Hence, all school students studying in class 9th to 12th standard can participate in the sessions to advance their career and life. All sessions are planned in advance and the calendar is published on the website www.amrita.edu/disha where prospective candidates can register in order to receive timely information and updates.

With personalized career counseling sessions offered by Disha, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is paving way for aspiring students to foster a robust education foundation and capitalize on the enormous opportunities awaiting engineering professionals. It’s surely an investment that is going to have long lasting benefits for your career as an engineer.

