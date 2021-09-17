THE World University Rankings 2022: JSS Academy Only Indian Varsity in Top 100, DU, AMU, Jamia Among Top 500

University of Delhi, Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University among others have secured several ranks among the best universities across the globe in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022. The subject-wise ranking is released in different streams including physical sciences, life sciences, psychology, and clinical and health subjects.
While several Indian universities have obtained spots in the top 500, only one higher education institute from India has got a top slot in the top 100. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has grabbed the 93rd spot in the Clinical and Health category.
Internationally, the University of California, Berkeley, has topped the list for physical sciences, Harvard University grabbed the first spot for life sciences. Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge in Psychology and the University of Oxford have secured first ranking clinical and health fields. Several Indian universities and institutions have also made it to the top 100 list of THE Rankings by Subject.
THE World University Rankings has only mentioned the individual rank of institutes up to 100 in each category. Those ranked beyond 100, have been placed in brackets.
THE World University Ranking 2022: Clinical and Health
Rank 1: University of Oxford
Rank 2: Harvard University
Rank 3: Imperial College of London
Rank 4: University of Cambridge
Rank 5: University of Toronto
Rank 6: Stanford University
Rank 7: Tsunghua University
Rank 8: UCL
Rank 9 Johns Hopkins University
Rank 10 Yale
Best in India:
From India JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at 93rd rank.
THE World University Ranking 2022: Psychology
Rank 1: University of Cambridge
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: Princeton University
Rank 4: Harvard University
Rank 5: University of California
Rank 6: UCL
Rank 7: University of Chicago
Rank 8: Yale University
Rank 9: University of Pennsylvania
Rank 10: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Best in India:
The University of Delhi get 401-500 band
THE World University Ranking 2022: Physical Science
Rank 1: University of California
Rank 2: California Institute of Technology
Rank 3: Princeton University
Rank 4: MIT
Rank 5: Stanford University
Rank 6: Harvard University
Rank 7: University of Cambridge
Rank 8: University of Oxford
Rank 9: ETH Zurich
Rank 10: Yale University
Best in India:
251-300: IISc
301-400: IIT Gandhinagar
401-500: Alagappa University
401-500: IIT Indore
401-500: Jamia Millia Islamia
401-500: Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
THE World University Ranking 2022: Life Sciences
Rank 1: Harvard University
Rank 2: University of Cambridge
Rank 3: MIT
Rank 4: University of Oxford
Rank 5: Princeton University
Rank 6: California Institute of Technology
Rank 7: Stanford University
Rank 8: Yale University
Rank 9: University of California
Rank 10: Johns Hopkins University
Best in India:
Rank 176-200: IISc
Rank 2510300: BITS Pilani
Rank 401-500: Algappa University
Rank 401-500: AMU
Rank 401-500: Jamia Millia Islamia
Times Higher Education’s (THE) World University Rankings provide ranks to the top institutes/university across the world. This year, a total of 1,523 universities from 98 countries and regions have been ranked in at least one of the four subjects.
