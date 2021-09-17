THE World University Rankings 2022: JSS Academy Only Indian Varsity in Top 100, DU, AMU, Jamia Among Top 500

University of Delhi, Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University among others have secured several ranks among the best universities across the globe in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022. The subject-wise ranking is released in different streams including physical sciences, life sciences, psychology, and clinical and health subjects.

While several Indian universities have obtained spots in the top 500, only one higher education institute from India has got a top slot in the top 100. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has grabbed the 93rd spot in the Clinical and Health category.

Internationally, the University of California, Berkeley, has topped the list for physical sciences, Harvard University grabbed the first spot for life sciences. Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge in Psychology and the University of Oxford have secured first ranking clinical and health fields. Several Indian universities and institutions have also made it to the top 100 list of THE Rankings by Subject.

THE World University Rankings has only mentioned the individual rank of institutes up to 100 in each category. Those ranked beyond 100, have been placed in brackets.

THE World University Ranking 2022: Clinical and Health

Rank 1: University of Oxford

Rank 2: Harvard University

Rank 3: Imperial College of London

Rank 4: University of Cambridge

Rank 5: University of Toronto

Rank 6: Stanford University

Rank 7: Tsunghua University

Rank 8: UCL

Rank 9 Johns Hopkins University

Rank 10 Yale

Best in India:

From India JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at 93rd rank.

THE World University Ranking 2022: Psychology

Rank 1: University of Cambridge

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: Princeton University

Rank 4: Harvard University

Rank 5: University of California

Rank 6: UCL

Rank 7: University of Chicago

Rank 8: Yale University

Rank 9: University of Pennsylvania

Rank 10: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Best in India:

The University of Delhi get 401-500 band

THE World University Ranking 2022: Physical Science

Rank 1: University of California

Rank 2: California Institute of Technology

Rank 3: Princeton University

Rank 4: MIT

Rank 5: Stanford University

Rank 6: Harvard University

Rank 7: University of Cambridge

Rank 8: University of Oxford

Rank 9: ETH Zurich

Rank 10: Yale University

Best in India:

251-300: IISc

301-400: IIT Gandhinagar

401-500: Alagappa University

401-500: IIT Indore

401-500: Jamia Millia Islamia

401-500: Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

THE World University Ranking 2022: Life Sciences

Rank 1: Harvard University

Rank 2: University of Cambridge

Rank 3: MIT

Rank 4: University of Oxford

Rank 5: Princeton University

Rank 6: California Institute of Technology

Rank 7: Stanford University

Rank 8: Yale University

Rank 9: University of California

Rank 10: Johns Hopkins University

Best in India:

Rank 176-200: IISc

Rank 2510300: BITS Pilani

Rank 401-500: Algappa University

Rank 401-500: AMU

Rank 401-500: Jamia Millia Islamia

Times Higher Education’s (THE) World University Rankings provide ranks to the top institutes/university across the world. This year, a total of 1,523 universities from 98 countries and regions have been ranked in at least one of the four subjects.

