These Young Genuises Are Breaking Barriers With Boards In Different Ways. Watch Their Inspiring Story Now!

Stories of students in India usually revolve around two things, either playing games or excelling in studies. Today’s episode of BYJUS Young Genius Season 2 shines the spotlight on two young achievers who have excelled at both of these things in their own unique way, leading their fellow and future youngsters something to be inspired about. Here’s what you need to know about Veer and Tanishka, the geniuses featured in this episode.

Board Games To Drive Away Boredom –

Like many others, 11-year-old Veer Kashyap from Kochi was sitting at home during the lockdown imposed in the country to stop the spread of Covid-19. Unlike others though, Veer used the opportunity to create something unique – his own board game called ‘Corona Yuga’ that is as addictive as any other board game but also comes with the added benefit of teaching players about the guidelines and rules needed to curb the spread of the virus.

His invention led him to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2021 for his excellence in the field of Innovation and the Young Achievers’ Award 2021 by Indian Achievers’ Forum.

Veer also found his entrepreneurial calling after selling Corona Yuga on Amazon and has developed his own company called ABCD for Apps, Boards, Cards and Dice and he has already worked on his next few games. These include a card game called Tour de Goa; 16.12.1971, a game based on the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 War and another Naval War Game based on World War 2 era strategies called Naukabara.

Veer’s segment saw him play the game with host Anand Narasimhan and guest Mouni Roy who both had a great time playing Corona Yuga. With a total of six games already developed at 11 years of age, Veer’s story is ingenious and inspiring at the same time.

Clearing Board Exams At 13 –

At an age where most youngsters are yet to figure out what they want to do in life, 14-year-old Tanishka Sujit from Indore knows exactly what she wants. Tanishka wants to be the youngest Chief Justice of India to improve the lives of women in the country.

Tanishka has a knack of doing things at a young age. It’s little wonder she cleared her 10th standard examination at the age of 12 with 65%, passed her 12th standard examination at the age of 13 with a first division and then joined college for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology the same year!

Along the way, Tanishka also added her name to the India Book of Records in 2020 for being the youngest to qualify for the examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. She has also been given the title of ‘Grand Master’ by the Asia Book of Records for qualifying for the same.

Her joie de vivre and sense of spirit is a treat to watch in the episode and would make anyone believe that studying for Board exams or any big exam doesn’t have to be a stressful event. Instead, if you love books, they will not just love you back but will also reward you with opportunities the way they did with Tanishka.

From board games to acing the boards, this episode of #BYJUSYoungGenius is a treat to watch in more ways than one. Enjoy the entire episode featuring Veer and Tanishka now.

