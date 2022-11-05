'Think of Yourself as a Key Agent of Change': Prof Abhijeet Banerjee at IIT Delhi Convocation

“You are some of the select students. You have crossed so many hurdles to get here. The nation needs you. Nehru had great faith in the technology. And he thought that somehow having an elite, such as you are, would transform the nation. And we needed that transformation. I entirely endorse Nehru’s vision that if there is a justification for the IITs, it has to be in terms of what you can do for the nation,” said Prof Abhijeet Banerjee, Nobel Laureate (Economic Sciences, 2019) and and Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at MIT, who was the chief guests at the IIT Delhi Convocation.

“We need people like you to provide that extra edge that we need to be the nation that we aspire to be. For that, I have to say that I want you to not stop now. Keep trying to transform”, he said adding that “We are in a place where we have great ambitions, we have great problems. And that’s where great talents step in. So be optimistic and think of yourself as a key agent of change.”

Also read| IIT Roorkee Appoints Former Professor of IIT Delhi, Dr KK Pant, As Director

“Of course, there are a thousand ways to be useful to the nation. You could do something amazing in science and make the nation proud. You could found a global company and provide employment to hundreds of thousands of people. You could invent a drug and save millions of lives,” said Prof Banerjee.

As many as 2100 graduating students were awarded degrees and diplomas at the 53rd annual convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi. A total of 773 students graduated with BTech, 469 with MTech, and 307 with PhD degrees. Degrees and diplomas were awarded for the first time to the students graduating in the following new programmes — Joint PhD (IIT Delhi and NYCU, Taiwan), joint PG Diploma in Visionary Leadership for Manufacturing (jointly with NITIE Mumbai), MS (R) in Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering, MSc in Cognitive Science, and MSc in Economics.

In his message to the graduating students, Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “We have enjoyed having all of you here on our campus and seeing you flourish and evolve into confident adults ready to go out into the real world. You have been fortunate to have received one of the best educations in our country comparable with the best in the world. We have great hopes from you. You are in the right place at the right time. The future belongs to India – Our Prime Minister has set us the goal of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat- and set a target for becoming a developed country by 2047. Today, there are innumerable problems facing our society- these are challenges as well as opportunities. We believe that all of you will be leaders providing solutions for our future. I hope you will remember the responsibilities of being an IIT Delhi graduate”.

Read all the Latest Education News here