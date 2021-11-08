From Google to PMRF: Top Fellowships for College Aspirants

Several fellowship programmes have been launched by both private and government organisations to help meritorious students achieve pursue their further studies and promote research work. From Google to the Prime Minister Research Fellowship Scheme, here are some fellowships that students can opt for.

Google PhD fellowship programme

The Google PhD fellowship programme selects graduate students doing exceptional and innovative research in areas relevant to computer science and related fields. Students will be given Rs 36 lakhs (approx) including stipend and other research-related activities, travel expenses up to four years. They will also be deemed as a Google research mentor.

ICMR Centenary-Post Doctoral Research Fellowship Scheme

The fellowship is aimed to support PhD, MD, MS degree holders to pursue research in the field of reproductive health including basic sciences, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and nutrition in ICMR institutions and centres. The candidates are required to apply for this fellowship after three years of completion of PhD, MD, and/or MS. The age of the candidates applying for this fellowship should be less than 32 years. Selected candidates are given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the scheme.

National Post-Doctoral Fellowship

National Post-Doctoral Fellowship is offered to research students who have PhD, MD, MS degrees from a recognised university and are willing to continue research work in their area of specialisation in various fields of science and engineering. Eligible students get an opportunity to win a research grant of Rs 2 lakh annually, along with a monthly allowance of Rs 55,000 and other benefits under the scholarship.

UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship

The UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is given to students below 30 years of age. It’s mandatory for candidates applying for this scholarship to hold a master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Every year, UGC-NET conducts the national level eligibility test twice and those who pass the test get a monthly grant of Rs 14 thousand and an emergency allowance of Rs 25 thousand every year, as well as many other facilities.

Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)

The PMRF is granted to the talents working in the realm of research. The scheme offers assistance to 1000 BTech students to pursue PhD in IITs and IISc. Under this fellowship, Rs 75,000 every month is granted to the selected scholars. The PhD and MTech scholars are also eligible to get the benefit of the scheme.

Code India Fellowship

The fellowship offered by NavGurukul, a non-profit organization working towards the financial empowerment of students from underprivileged sections of society selects candidates to teach programming or coding to young children. The six month course available at Internshala required candidates to have knowledge about Java, JavaScript, Python, C programming and C++ programming. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 25000 per month.

Math Education Research Fellowship

For this fellowship, candidates will be required to develop content for assessments/worksheets, execute consulting projects, conceptualize and execute Socratic dialogues and read and write articles about the philosophy of education and mathematics. The fellowship is for a duration of six months and will provide a stipend of Rs 4000-6000 per month.

