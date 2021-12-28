This Daily Schedule Can Help You Get Through The UPSC Exam

Even staying at home can help you prepare for the country’s most prestigious exam, the UPSC entrance. Many people believe that receiving coaching from a respected institute is required in order to bag a government job or become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer but this is not the truth. While in the first few months, you can avail expert guidance or enroll in coaching classes for mock tests, but the rest of the time should be spent in self-studying.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been a significant change in the way job aspirants study. Not only has digital education received a boost during the ongoing pandemic but the concept of self-study has also become very popular.

If you want, you can study for the UPSC exam at home by sticking to a stringent schedule. Many IAS officers claim that self-study was the key to their interview success. Adhering to this schedule will help you crack the tough exam.

Preparing for the UPSC exam can take years. If you don’t succeed on the first attempt for some reason, don’t give up. Continue to put in effort in your preparation and have complete faith in your abilities.

This schedule can be useful for staying at home and studying for the UPSC exam.

– Get up at 5:00 a.m. and start your day

– 5:15 to 6:15- Engage in physical activity such as yoga, exercise, or brisk walking. Meditation and yoga will help you relax, relieve stress, and prepare your mind for the challenges ahead.

– Take a bath and clean up by 6:30.

– 6:30-7:30 am - Review the topics you covered a day before.

– Breakfast and newspaper reading from 7:30 to 8:00. This will assist you in staying informed on national and international events. Notes on current events can also be made at this time.

– 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Study the most complex subjects during this time because the brain is at its peak in the morning.

– 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. - After studying for two and a half hours, take a one-hour break. This will stimulate both the mind and the body.

– From 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.- Concentrate on the subjective topics that you will cover today. The mind is completely prepared for study at this point.

– Have your lunch between 1:00 pm. to 1:30 p.m. Protein-rich foods should be included in the diet. This will provide you with sustained energy throughout the day.

– 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – This is the longest study session of the day. According to your capacity, you can also make it two hours of study and rest for 30 minutes. At this time, read the topics on which you need to focus more.

– 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.- Take a break to clear your mind, and drink tea with light snacks. You can also do some exercises during this time if you want.

4:30 pm. to 5:30 p.m. – During this hour, concentrate on activities that will assist you in the UPSC interview.

Use the rest of the time in the evening to play a sport or interact with friends and family. Hit the bed early and wake up refreshed for the next day.

