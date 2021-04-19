This Five-Week Summer Workshop for School Kids Offers Certificate Courses on Programming, Gamming, Robotics

Practically - a learning app for students of class 6 to 12, has launched a five-week summer workshop. In this workshop students will undertake six online courses namely, scratch programming, YouTube Pro, chess, gaming with unity, Math and science beyond books, and robotics.

The exclusive Robotics course is designed in collaboration with Robotics Club IIT Guwahati. It aims to train students in building a smart bulb which can be controlled using Google voice assistant. By the end of this course, students will make a smart bulb and understand its applications in various other similar products inlcuding fan, water tap etc. With the course spanning over 15 hours, students will get hands-on knowledge in robotics. After successful completion of this course, students will receive a participation certificate from Robotics Club IIT Guwahati.

The Scratch Programming course will focus on educating students in how to think computationally - deconstructing problems, designing programs, reusing and remixing existing solutions. Students can design and create games and applications using Scratch Programming, which is a block-based programming language with a browser-based development framework.

The YouTube Pro course will help students learn how to start and run their own YouTube channel. They will be able to create high-quality videos and learn how to post and optimize videos with the right titles, descriptions, tags, and thumbnails.

The Chess course will explain the rules of the game and help students improve through interactive online lessons by international chess players and national chess coaches. The course will include a structured plan to learn the openings, endgames, strategy, and tactics.

The Math and Science Beyond Books courses attempts to strengthen the foundational concepts in math and science for students. After taking these courses, students would be able to approach mathematics with high curiosity and clarity, and will be able to connect daily activities with science concepts. The idea is to develop a fascination for math and science in a student’s mind.

The course on Gaming with Unity provides students with an understanding of gaming platforms. The course provides hands-on experience with Unity and helps them to create their own games. At the end of the course, a few students will be able to publish their games on the Practically platform for others to play. Each student, who registers for the course will get Rs 1.3 Lakh worth of Unity license free of cost.

The Summer Workshop in-app leader board will showcase the top five students from each course daily and at the end of each course, the best project will be chosen and awarded with prizes. All courses will be available free of cost on the Practically app. Students will be guided by teachers from reputed institutes such as BITS Pilani, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati among others. Students can enrol for multiple courses and will receive certificates on successful completion.

