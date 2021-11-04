Thoughts on Women Marrying Unemployed Men to First Aadhar Holder: Questions Asked in UPSC Civil Services Interview

UPSC interviews, also known as, personality tests, are considered one of the most difficult interview rounds. From the moment a candidate enters the interview hall, their every move is under acute scrutiny. There is no strict guideline on the types of questions that can be asked during the exam.

Questions asked in UPSC civil services interview can range from morals and mental state, and help the panel analyse even the deepest of characteristics of a candidate. Here are some tricky questions asked in the exam and ways candidates tackled them.

One such candidate, Kumar Keshav, appeared for a mock interview before the final deal and was faced with some tricky questions with trickier answers. Keshav, who secured an All India Rank 491 in UPSC 2020, was prudent all along with the QnA session. The panel asked, “What are your thoughts on a woman marrying an unemployed man?"

Keshav mulled over the question and answered, “It depends on the girl. It’s her choice. If she sees the man as somebody she can spend her life with, she has all the right to do it. Maybe, the man is preparing for an exam or is building a start-up and has not yet secured a job.”

The panel decided to hold the question and twist it further. So the next version of the question was, “What would you say if they both have decided that the woman will go and earn money and the man will stay at home and do the chores?”

Keshav, maintaining his confidence and analytical abilities, answered, “I have no problem if the couple has taken the decision in unison. I do not see any issue with it. If somebody personally feels that the woman should earn and the man should stay at home, then they should go ahead. We have been following a century-old tradition anyway."

Some other tricky questions asked in UPSC interview include -

Question: How many minutes are there in a year?

Question: Which is the hardest substance on earth?

Question: Name the animal which can hold its breath for 6 days?

Question: What is the full form of IP?

Question: What is our national song?

Question: Which is the railway station in India which is half in Maharashtra and half in Gujarat?

Question: Name the first person who got an Aadhar card in India?

Recently, Oxford University too had asked a tricky question in its entrance exam. The varsity asked, “A combination lock has three dials, each dial has eight letters. It is known that the following combinations have been used - one, who two, bob, add, owl, fab, den, mia and tat. Which one of the given options i.e, win, deb, hat, men, bad, is not possible to use on this combination lock?”

UPSC declared its results for 2020 on September 24. A total of 761 candidates were selected for positions across various departments and profiles. Shubham Kumar, who hails from the Katihar district in Bihar, became the topper for this year’s UPSC examination.

