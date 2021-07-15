Three Sisters from Rajasthan Crack State Administrative Service Exam

Three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan- Anshu, Reetu, and Suman have made headlines after qualifying for the Rajasthan administrative service examination (RAS) together making their family proud. They are five sisters and two of them Roma and Manju are already RAS officers. Their father Shri Sahdev Saharan is a farmer.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswanshared the news on his Twitter handle and congratulated the sisters for their achievement. Sharing a happy picture of the sisters, he tweeted, “Such good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together”. The post has gone viral on the internet and garnered over 6,300 likes and tons of comments.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the RAS 2018 final result on Tuesday, July 13. In total, 2023 candidates have been selected for the appointment on the basis of the marks obtained by them in RAS prelims, mains, and interviews. Mukta Rao from Jhunjhunu has topped the exam, Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur grabbed the second and third spot respectively.

Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the toppers through his official Twitter page. He also extended his best wishes to all the aspirants who made it to the final selection list and tweeted that it’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication.

“Congratulations to Jhunjhunu’s Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk’s Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur’s Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them." tweeted Gehlot. (sic)

RPSC conducts the RAS exam every year to recruit eligible and suitable candidates for state subordinate services. Those who have taken the exam can check the result by using their roll number, name, and other details on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here