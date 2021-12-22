Three Years on, SSC GD 2018 Candidates Awaiting Appointment, Resort to Protest

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the final result of GD Constable recruitment 2018 in January this year. It has been nearly a year since then and many candidates are still awaiting their appointment letters. Protesting against the delay, candidates from across the country assembled at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and began an online campaign to attract the government’s attention.

They demanded quick action from the authorities to ensure timely appointments. Social media platforms like Twitter were flooded with posts demanding the appointment of candidates who had cleared the three-tier selection process.

Posting pictures and videos from the protest at Jantar Mantar, candidates claimed that they were not going to bow down. They demanded a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to raise their concerns. Candidates said that there was no reason for SSC to delay appointments for those who had cleared the recruitment process and were declared medically fit.

A user wrote, “A request to the government, just listen to them [candidates] once. They worked very hard and passed the written exams, physical tests, and medicals then why they are not in the final merit? There are many vacancies in paramilitary unfilled.”

The protesting candidates received support from Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who also joined their protests on Tuesday.

The SSC GD constable recruitment 2018 was conducted to fill over 60,000 constable vacancies across paramilitary forces. This included vacancies at the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and others.

The final result was declared after detailed medical examinations of 1,52,265 candidates. Out of the total, 46, 308 male and 8103 female candidates had cleared the medical test. SSC had conducted the written test for this recruitment drive from February 11-March 11, 2019 that was followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in September 2019.

