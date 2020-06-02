Timeline of Class 10 and 12 Results 2020: Know When Results will be Declared in Your State

Most state education boards have completed their class 10 and 12 examinations and some like Telangana and Rajasthan are in the process of wrapping up the process.

With the examinations coming to an end, Boards are gearing up for declaring the results. Bihar School Examination Board has already announced the results of class 10 and 12. Students awaiting the announcement of results can check the list here.

Goa Board Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare class 12 results by June 20, while class 10 results are expected in the first week of July.

Gujarat Board Result 2020: The Gujarat Board has declared the result of Science stream of Class 12 and it is likely that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the results of class 10 and 12 in early June.

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has completed both the class 10 and 12 examinations. Evaluation of answer sheets has been completed and it is believed that the results of class 10 and 12 will be announced by mid or late June.

Rajasthan Board Result 2020: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Board had to postpone the remaining papers of class 10 and 12, and now the Board has re-scheduled the exams. The examination will be held between June 18 and 30. Results are expected by mid-July.

Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board has said it will be conducting examinations of the subjects from June 9 to 16. The Class 10 may be declared by June-end and Class 12 in July.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020: There are reports indicating that the Board will declare the class 10 and 12 results in July. The Board has already notified the timetable of remaining exams, and they will be held from June 15 to July 15.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board has not announced anything pertaining to the remaining 5 papers of class 10 and 8 papers of class 12. Once the examinations are complete, there will be clarity on the date of results.

Himachal Pradesh Result 2020: The Class 10 exams are over and Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the pending Geography exam for Class 12 on June 8. The results are likely by June-end or early July.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: The Board has completed the checking of answer sheets of class 10 and 12. Results are expected in June.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube