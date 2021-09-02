Times World University Ranking 2022: Three Indian Institutes in Top 400, IISc Best in Country

Three Indian educational institutes have made it to the list of the best 400 universities across the world. Indian tally is led by the IISc Bangalore - a consistent first among Indian institutes. Globally, the University of Oxford tops the ranking for the sixth consecutive year.

A total of 71 universities made it to THE World University Rankings 2022, compared to 63 last year. Since the old IITs including Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Madras had boycotted THE Rankings last year over doubts one transparency of THE rankings hence the participation of IITs has seen a decline.

THE University Ranking 2022: Best Indian University

301-350: IISc

351-400: IIT-Ropar

351-400: JSS Academic Higher Education and Research

401-500: IIT Indore

501-600 Alagappa University

501-600 Thapar University

THE University Ranking 2022: Best Global University

Rank 1: University of Oxford

Rank 2: California Institute of Technology

Rank 3: Harvard University

Rank 4: Stanford University

Rank 5: University of Cambridge

Rank 6 MIT

Rank 7: Princeton University

Rank 8: University of California Berkley

Rank 9: Yale University

Rank 10: University of Chicago

Country-wise, the US is the most-represented country overall with 183 institutions, and also the most represented in the top 200 (57), although its share of universities in this elite group is falling. China has two institutions in the top 20 for the first time: Peking University and Tsinghua University share 16th place. Institut Polytechnique de Paris is the highest new entry at 95th place, following a merger of five institutions.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories

China now has the joint fifth-highest number of institutions in the top 200 (up from joint seventh last year), overtaking Canada and on a par with the Netherlands. Six new countries feature in the table compared with last year: Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Palestine and Tanzania.

Harvard University tops the teaching pillar, while the University of Oxford tops the research pillar and Macau University of Science and Technology leads the international pillar.

