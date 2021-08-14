Tips To Ace A Digital Independence Day 2021 School Function

India is set to kick off the annual celebration to mark the historic moment when India got freedom from colonial rule in 1947. August 15, 2021, will be the 75th anniversary of our independence. In the pre-pandemic area, the day saw some immensely vibrant events across the county, especially schools.

School is a collection of experiences, and celebrating Independence Day was one of the highlights of the collection. Students dressed in tri-colours, waving flags and singing songs with pride for the country. However, this year, the students might not experience the nationalistic ambiance to its full potential. Everything is virtual. Our visual perception is now limited to screens.

Even though things are not the same as before and new normal is the dominant trend, the spirit that August 15 carries cannot die out. With functions being organized on the digital stage, here are few tips to ensure that students get the best out of this day.

Digital is no less than physical

School functions on zoom spaces or google meetings are no less celebratory than functions on school grounds and stages. As students, you need to prepare for your performance with equal vigour. Be consistent with the amount of hard work. Since people will be witnessing you through the screen, it will be up close. Therefore, maintaining good posture, setting an appropriate camera angle and adequate lighting is a prerequisite.

Perform as if you are actually on a stage

Even though the performance space will be limited to a square window, it is important to use the limited space wisely. Hand gestures, speaking with a confident gaze, and a good sitting body stance is essential. Set up your virtual space beforehand so that there is limited change while the function is going on. Your background should be in decent condition with minimum disturbance.

A strong audio-video link is vital

It is advised to keep the internet connection, mic, and camera under check before the function begins. Speech should be delivered like a torrent, uninterrupted. Mic and camera should be in perfect working condition to avoid any other hindrances.

Maintain virtual harmony

It is vital to maintain decorum before, during, and after your performance. In addition, you should be respectful of other people’s performance. In the case of a live event, muting yourself and respecting another person’s time are some of the elements of digital mannerism.

