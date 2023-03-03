TISS NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the TISS National Entrance Test 2023 provisional answer key today on the institute’s official website. Candidates, who took the computer-based test on February 25, can check and download their provisional answer key online on the official website - admissions.tiss.edu

Candidates who sat for the exam will be allowed to raise objections till March 8 at 5 PM by reviewing the answer key and sending in their queries using the “TISS NET Answer Key Challenge” option given in the online application.

An announcement on the Institute’s website explains the process of raising queries and reads, “TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key is available in the online application form for candidates who have completed TISS NET. Candidates can review the answer key and write their queries using the “TISS NET Answer key Challenge” option given in the online application. The last date for accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00PM. View the admission timeline for more details.”

TISS-NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TISS at - admissions.tiss.edu.

Step 2: Next, click on the PG programmes option on the homepage and then click on TISSNET 2023 Provisional Answer Key link that is displayed on the screen

Step 3: Enter details such as email ID and password to log in and access the provisional answer key.

Step 4: The provisional answer key for the TISSNET 2023 will open on your screen

Step 5: Download the provisional answer key and carefully check all the answers given in it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key for future reference.

The institute will make the final answer key available after considering the students’ feedback on March 13. The results will subsequently be made public on the institute’s website. The new academic year for junior students in 2023–24 will begin on June 14 at the campuses in Bombay, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences administers the TISS NET, a national-level entrance exam, each year to individuals interested in pursuing several postgraduate degrees in the social sciences stream. Students who qualify for the TISS NET test are eligible to be accepted into the TISS institutes across the country.

