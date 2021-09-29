TISS Partners With Maruti Suzuki to Offer Course in Automotive Retail

Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE), Mumbai has partnered with Maruti Suzuki India to offer a customized three-year Bachelor of Vocation in Retail Management with a specialization in automotive retail.

The programme named “sales master" will focus on imparting industry-relevant technical and soft skills to the youth making them readily employable in the automobile retail value chain.

Sessions for the first batch of the academic year 2021-22 will start from October. It will comprise of one-year classroom training followed by two-year on-the-job training at Maruti Suzuki authorized dealerships. Under the ‘Earn while Learn’ concept the students will also get an opportunity to earn a stipend during their on-the-job training at the dealerships.

The course curriculum, co-created by Maruti Suzuki and TISS, is consists of basics of automobile technology, sales, customer relationship management, auto finance, auto insurance, among others.

Apart from giving hands-on experience at the dealerships, the students will also be taught Japanese work culture, soft skills.

“The industry integrated programme will provide both theoretical as well as practical knowledge to students with regular industry interaction and on-the-job training. The course will allow the students to build a promising career in automobile sales in India," said professor Shalini Bharat, vice-chancellor, TISS.

Announcing the initiative, Manoj Agrawal, executive vice president, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We aim to bridge this skill gap. The mandatory 24-month on-the-job training will provide in-depth knowledge to the students, prepare them to face real-life on-ground challenges, and make them industry-ready.”

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had initiated similar courses with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Gurugram, Haryana, GLS University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune, Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here