TISSNET 2021 Hall Ticket Released at tiss.edu; Direct Link to Download Here

Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has released the National Entrance Test 2021 admit card for Master of Arts programme on its official website www.tiss.edu. TISSNET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 20 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm at various centres across the country. The TISSNET is conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and has 100 Multiple Choice Questions. There is no negative marking in the exam. The medium of paper will be English and will be comprised of three sections- Paper 1 is English Proficiency, Paper 2 is Mathematics and Logical reasoning and Paper 3 is General Awareness. Paper 1 and 2 will have 30 questions each while Paper 3 will have 40 questions. There is no sectional cut-off for Paper 1 and 2, however, in Paper 3, candidates need to score a minimum of 35%.

As per the official statement by TISS exam officials, those who applied for more than one programmes will need to appear for only one test and their score will be valid for all the programmes.

Candidates can read the details regarding TISSNET 2021 here -https://admissions.tiss.edu/view/6/admissions/ma-admissions/tissnet/

How to download TISSNET 2021 admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Tata School of Social Science

Step 2. On the homepage go to ‘Admission’ tab and click on ‘View application’ link

Step 3. On the new page enter your registered mail id and password

Step 4. Click on the link to download hall ticket available on the dashboard

Step 5. TISSNET 2021 admit card will be displayed

Step 6. Download a copy of the same and take a print out

Direct link to download TISSNET 2021 hall ticket -https://appln.tiss.edu/

Once the TISSNET 2021 admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to ensure that the personal details are correctly mentioned. They must follow the exam guidelines and other instructions. one should reach the exam venue on or before reporting time to avoid any hassle.