TISSNET 2021 Result Declared, Click Here for Details

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) declared the result for TISSNET 2021 at the official website, tiss.edu.

Shortlisted candidates who will clear the exam will have to appear for TISS Programme Aptitude Test and Management Aptitude Test (PAT/MAT) and/or personal interview. Only those who meet the TISSNET cut-off will receive call letters for the next round. The schedule of these rounds will be notified on the official site.

Step 1: Go to the official site of TISS, tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA programme section

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login credentials-application number and password

Step 4: TISSNET scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the TISSNET result and take a print out for future reference

TISSNET carries 30 per cent weightage, while PAT or MAT carries 40 per cent weightage in the final selection of candidates. The personal interview round will be held for a total of 100 marks and it will have 30 per cent weightage in the preparation of the final merit list.

The final merit list is prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks secured by the candidates for a particular course.

Those selected should possess a degree during the admission and document verification process. Candidates who have appeared in the final semester examination and are still awaiting their degrees will be given admission provisionally. According to the guidelines issued by the institute, if a candidate fails to fulfil eligibility requirements, the admission offered will be cancelled without any intimation.