The Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 admit cards have been released today, February 18. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to check and download the hall tickets from the official website at tiss.edu. The exam will be held on February 25 between 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm.

Candidates are advised to carry the TISSNET 2023 hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Those without it will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. TISS is conducting this exam for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses. The institute is offering over 57 master’s programmes from its Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Tuljapur campuses for the 2023-2025 batch.

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at tiss.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the TISSNET 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: The TISSNET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the TISSNET 2023 hall ticket.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the TISSNET 2023 exam admits card for future reference.

TISSNET 2023: Exam Pattern

It is a computer-based exam with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There is no negative marking in the exam. The exam is held across several centres located in different parts of the country. Those applying for single or multiple courses need to attend only one entrance test, as the TISSNET score will be valid for all the programmes.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their TISSNET 2023 scores and the ratio of the number of seats declared for individual courses. Those who are shortlisted will be eligible for the second stage of selection which is Online assessment (OA) or Online Personal Interview (OPI). The merit list will be prepared by the Institute based on the preferences given by candidates in the TISSNET 2023 application form.

