TISSNET 2023 Registration Extended till January 28; Hall Ticket, Exam Dates out

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has extended the last date for TISSNET 2023 registrations till January 28, 2023. Earlier, the last date of registration was January 15. Candidates can fill the application form in online mode only.

The TISS NET 2023 application fee can be paid in online mode. Candidates can pay the fee via credit card, debit card and net banking. Candidates can download the TISSNET hall ticket from February 16, 2023.

To register for TISSNET 2023- Click here Tata Institute of Social Sciences have announced the TISSNET exam date. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 3.40 pm on February 25.

TISSNET 2023: Steps for TISSNET registration 2023

Candidates can now register for the TISS NET 2023 exam online by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1- Visit the official website.

Step 2- Candidates must register to create login credentials

Step 3- Use the credentials to login

Step 4- Fill the application form by entering the following details: personal details, academic details, and professional details.

Step 5- Upload the scanned copies of the documents required in prescribed size and format.

Step 6- Pay the application fee

TISSNET 2023 exam will be conducted on February 25, 2023 in computer-based mode. Candidates will have to report at the allotted exam centre on the day of examination. TISSNET is an institute level entrance examination conducted for admission to A programmes of TISS Mumbai. The exam is conducted across 40 exam cities every year.

