TJEE 2020 Admit Card Released at tbjee.nic.in; Tripura Exam on Sept 25, 26

The admit card for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 has been released by Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) at tbjee.nic.in. One can download the hall ticket using their registration number and password.

The TJEE 2020 will be held on September 25 and September 26 in an offline mode. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering degree colleges, medical colleges and other professional degree courses in the state of Tripura.

Students who want to pursue engineering, technological, agricultural, veterinary, fisheries and paramedical courses from the colleges in Tripura have to appear for TJEE.

The admit card, or hall ticket, is the important document for the TJEE 2020. Candidates who fail to carry TJEE 2020 admit card at the exam centre will not be allowed to write the paper. Examinees will also have to carry original photo ID on the day of the exam.

They will have to abide by the government’s COVID-19 guideline and have to maintain social distancing at the exam centre. They will also have to cover their mouth and nose all the time with face mask. Students will be allowed to carry personal hand sanitizer and a transparent water bottle. They are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour in advance.

TJEE 2020 admit card: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "To download the admit card please login now"

Step 3: Log in using your email ID or registration number and password

Step 4: Enter the verification code as shown and press the login button

Step 5: The TJEE 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check all the details before saving and taking a print out of the admit card

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The admit card will mention the name of the candidate, photo, signature, date and time of the exam and details of the examination centre.