Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

TJEE 2020 Admit Card Released at tbjee.nic.in; Tripura Exam on Sept 25, 26

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering degree colleges, medical colleges and other professional degree courses in the state of Tripura.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 22, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TJEE 2020
Representative Image.

The admit card for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 has been released by Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) at tbjee.nic.in. One can download the hall ticket using their registration number and password.

The TJEE 2020 will be held on September 25 and September 26 in an offline mode. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering degree colleges, medical colleges and other professional degree courses in the state of Tripura.

Students who want to pursue engineering, technological, agricultural, veterinary, fisheries and paramedical courses from the colleges in Tripura have to appear for TJEE.

The admit card, or hall ticket, is the important document for the TJEE 2020. Candidates who fail to carry TJEE 2020 admit card at the exam centre will not be allowed to write the paper. Examinees will also have to carry original photo ID on the day of the exam.

They will have to abide by the government’s COVID-19 guideline and have to maintain social distancing at the exam centre. They will also have to cover their mouth and nose all the time with face mask. Students will be allowed to carry personal hand sanitizer and a transparent water bottle. They are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour in advance.

TJEE 2020 admit card: How to download -

  • Step 1: Visit at tbjee.nic.in

  • Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "To download the admit card please login now"

  • Step 3: Log in using your email ID or registration number and password

  • Step 4: Enter the verification code as shown and press the login button

  • Step 5: The TJEE 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Check all the details before saving and taking a print out of the admit card

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The admit card will mention the name of the candidate, photo, signature, date and time of the exam and details of the examination centre.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading