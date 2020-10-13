TJEE 2020 Final Answer Key Released at tbjee.nic.in, Result to be Announced Soon

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination 2020 has released the final answer key on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the TJEE final answer key and calculate their probable score. The board has released the TJEE 2020 final answer key by considering all the objections raised by the candidates in TJEE provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on October 4 and the last date to submit the objections was October 8. The TBJEE 2020 exams was conducted on September 26.

TJEE Answer Key 2020: How to download

Candidates need to first visit the official website https://tbjee.nic.in/ and click on the link which reads Final Answer Key of TJEE 2020. The TJEE 2020 final answer key will available in pdf format. Candidates can download the pdf and match their answers with the answer key

The direct link to check TJEE final answer key 2020 is here

Candidates who secure minimum cut-off marks in the TJEE 2020 exam will be allowed to participate in the counselling process. TJEE counselling process includes various steps including registration, choice filling and seat allotment. After completing the TJEE 2020 counselling process, candidates will get admission to various engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses in the private and government institutions across the state.

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted in three groups

Group A- Candidates seeking admission to Engineering and technology courses comes under Group A who have appeared in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of TJEE.

Group B- Group B includes candidates wishing to get admission in Veterinary, Agricultural, Fisheries, Paramedical courses had taken Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers of TJEE.

Group C – Candidates appearing Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology papers of TJEE to get admission in any of the courses offered under TJEE.