TJEE 2021 Application Form Released: Check How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The application form for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on April 5, 2021. Candidates who are eligible and willing to apply can visit the official website tbjee.nic.in to fill the form. The last date to apply is April 25.

The exam is scheduled to be held on June 23. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in various state universities in engineering, technology, veterinary, fisheries, agriculture, and other professional disciplines.

Candidate must have passed/appeared/ due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education / Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he/she desires to appear at the Joint Entrance Examination. Only Indian candidates can apply for the examination.

Applicants must be a resident of Tripura or either parents of candidates are living in Tripura for not less than 10 years.

Step 1: Candidates will have to register themselves on the official websitehttps://tbjee.nic.in/ using their name, email address, etc. After the registration process, an application number will be generated.

Step 2: Candidates will then have login using the application number provided and then they will have to fill the online TJEE 2021 application form with personal, academic and personal details.

Step 3: Next, upload all the documents required like scanned copies of photograph, signature, etc.

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Candidates will now have to submit the form in online mode.

Step 6: After the submission candidates can take a print out of the filled application form for future use.

For General Category the application fee is Rs 550. For SC / ST the fee is Rs 450 and for the BPL UR / BPL SC or ST category the fee is Rs 350.

The Government of Tripura in the Higher Education Department has revised the examination schedule. Now, in place of conducting the exam over the course of two days and 4 shifts, it will be conducted in a single day with 3 shifts.

In the first shift physics and chemistry exams will be taken for 1 hour 30 minutes followed by Biology in the second shift for 45 minutes and Mathematics in the third shift for 45 minutes.

All the question papers will be containing MCQ-type questions. Each subject will have 30 questions instead of 50 and per question will be of 4 marks, therefore, full marks of each subject will be 120. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

