TMC Recruitment 2021 For Senior Resident in Pathology, Nuclear Medicine; Apply By February 28

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Senior Resident in Pathology, Nuclear Medicine and others. Candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) recruitment 2021 at mc.gov.in on or before February 28, up to 5.30 pm. All the candidates with MD (Pathology)/M.D/D.N.B (Anesthesia)/M.D/D.N.B (Nuclear Medicine) degree, along with the additional requirement mentioned in the official notification, are eligible to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

TMC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Senior Resident Pathology- 1 post

Senior Resident Anaesthesiology-1 post

Senior Resident Nuclear Medicine-2 posts

TMC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

TMC Recruitment 2021:Educational Qualification

Senior Resident Pathology- Candidates must have an MD (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Senior Resident Anaesthesiology- Candidates should either have an M.D/D.N.B (Anesthesia) or equivalent PG degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India, or a Diploma in Anesthesia.

Senior Resident Nuclear Medicine- Candidates must have an M.D/D.N.B (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent PG degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India.

TMC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply in an online mode in a prescribed application form. Once the candidates have submitted an application form online, they will be required to download the submitted application and send it to hrd@hbchrcv.tmc.gov.in. Along with the TMC application form, candidates must send relevant supporting documents such as educational qualifications, mark sheets, category certificate, work experience, etc. The last date for online application submission is February 28, 2021, up to 5.30 pm.

“Tata Memorial Centre will not be responsible for non-receipt of application through online, non-receipt of email due to invalid/ wrong mail IDs or emails delivery to spam/ bulk mail folder etc,” the official notice mentioned.