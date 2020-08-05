Take the pledge to vote

TN 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare DGE SSLC Results Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 10th Result 2020: Once declared, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams 2020 can check their scores at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

August 5, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
TN 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare DGE SSLC Results Soon at dge.tn.gov.in
TN 10th Result 2020 | Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will soon announce the TN Board 10th Result 2020. State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said in a tweet, "All steps are being taken to provide the exams results of the Class 10 students as soon as possible." Once declared, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams 2020 can check their scores at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. This year, the marks will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment scheme.

The TN Class 10 board exams 2020 were scheduled to be held from June 15 to 26. However, the Madras High Court had stopped the state government from holding the exams, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that all students appearing in the 10th or SSLC exams will be promoted to the next class.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the marks for the remaining papers will be evaluated based on two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be given based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20 per cent to be based on attendance, as per the government.

Last year, overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu 10th Result was 95.42 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys. Girls has scored overall 97 per cent, while boys had 93 per cent. Tiruppur had topped among the districts with 98.56 per cent, followed by Ramnathapuram (98.48), and Namakal (98.45).

Loading