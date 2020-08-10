Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020: TN SSLC Result Released at dge.tn.nic.in; How to Check

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020: Over 9 lakh students, who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams 2020, can now check their Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020: TN SSLC Result Released at dge.tn.nic.in; How to Check
Representative Image

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 | Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN 10th Result 2020 Result at 9:30am. Over 9 lakh students, who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams 2020, can now check their Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. It is to be noted that this year the marks have been evaluated on the basis of an internal assessment scheme due to the cancellation of TN SSLC Board Exams 2020 in view of coronavirus crisis.

The TN 10th board exams 2020 were scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 26. However, the Madras High Court had ordered not to conduct the exams, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that all students appearing in the 10th or SSLC exams will be promoted.

This year, the marks have been evaluated based on two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be given based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20 per cent to be based on attendance, as per the government.

TN Class 10 Results 2020: Here's how to check -

  • Step 1: Visit any of the website mentioned above

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"

  • Step 3: Enter your credentials and log-in details when asked

  • Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

Last year, overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu 10th Result was 95.42 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys. Girls has scored overall 97 per cent, while boys had 93 per cent. Tiruppur had topped among the districts with 98.56 per cent, followed by Ramnathapuram (98.48), and Namakal (98.45).

Loading