TN 10th SSLC Result 2020 Released at tnresults.nic.in: Girls Outshine boys; 100% Students Passed
TN 10th SSLC Result 2020: The number of girls who have cleared the examination is 4,68,070 whereas 4,71,759 boys have cleared the examination. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 is available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TN 10th SSLC Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced TN 10th Result 2020 on August 10. The passing percentage for class 10 is 100%. The total number of students who have appeared for the examination is 9,39,829. The number of girls who have cleared the examination is 4,68,070 whereas 4,71,759 boys have cleared the examination. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 is available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.
TN SSLC Result 2020: Merit List
Total number of students appeared - 9,39,829
Total number of girls - 4,68,070
Total number of boys - 4,71,759
Total passing percentage - 100%
All students can also check their Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 via direct link.
In order to clear the examination, a student need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. For subjects that had a practical and a theory session, students should score a minimum of 20 marks out of 75 marks in theory and 15 marks in practical paper.
TN SSLC Result 2020: Steps to check result
Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to check their marks
Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of search bar
Step 2: Now, a page will open
Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
Step 4: Click on view result
Step 5: Download the TN SSLC Result 2020 on your device.
Candidates should take a printout of the soft copy saved on their devices and check details mentioned on the result card. A marksheet includes details like name of the student, father’s name, name of the school, date of birth among other basic information. If a candidate finds a printing error then they are advised to get in touch with the officials at the earliest.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Bachchan Drops Savage Reply to Son Agastya Nanda’s Comment on Abhishek Bachchan
- In Pics: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya Attend Rana Daggubati's Wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
- The State Of Home Broadband In India: It Took A Pandemic For Us To Value The Internet Wire
- Disney+ Hotstar Is Now Finally Streaming In 4K On Your Android TV, If You Have A 4K TV That Is
- IPL gets government nod for UAE, invites new title sponsor