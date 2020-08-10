TN 10th SSLC Result 2020 Released at tnresults.nic.in: Girls Outshine boys; 100% Students Passed

TN 10th SSLC Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced TN 10th Result 2020 on August 10. The passing percentage for class 10 is 100%. The total number of students who have appeared for the examination is 9,39,829. The number of girls who have cleared the examination is 4,68,070 whereas 4,71,759 boys have cleared the examination. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 is available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

TN SSLC Result 2020: Merit List

Total number of students appeared - 9,39,829

Total number of girls - 4,68,070

Total number of boys - 4,71,759

Total passing percentage - 100%

All students can also check their Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 via direct link.

In order to clear the examination, a student need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. For subjects that had a practical and a theory session, students should score a minimum of 20 marks out of 75 marks in theory and 15 marks in practical paper.

TN SSLC Result 2020: Steps to check result

Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to check their marks

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of search bar

Step 2: Now, a page will open

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: Download the TN SSLC Result 2020 on your device.

Candidates should take a printout of the soft copy saved on their devices and check details mentioned on the result card. A marksheet includes details like name of the student, father’s name, name of the school, date of birth among other basic information. If a candidate finds a printing error then they are advised to get in touch with the officials at the earliest.