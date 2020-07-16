Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TN 12th Result 2020 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: With 97.12%, Tirupur Tops Among Districts, Followed by Erode and Coimbatore

TN 12th Result 2020: All candidates can check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 on these website - tnresults.nic.in,examresults.net and result.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)

TN 12th Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Exams, DGE Tamil Nadu has released TN 12th Result 2020 today. Tirupur has topped among the districts with 97.12%. The second and third positions are bagged by Erode and Coimbatore with 96.99% and 96.39%, respectively. The overall passing percentage for the academic year was recorded at 92.3%. Must like last year, the passing percentage of girls was recorded more than boys. This year total 7,99,717 lakh students have appeared for the examination. All candidates can check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 on these website - tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net, and result.nic.in.

Students can also follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to TN 12th Result 2020.

TN 12th Result 2020: Merit List

Overall passing percentage - 92.3%

Girls passing percentage - 94.8%

Boys passing percentage - 89.41%

Total number of candidates appeared - 7,99,717

Top districts

1. Tirupur - 97.12%

2. Erode - 96.99%

3. Coimbatore - 96.39%

Subject-wise percentage

Physics - 95.94%

Chemistry - 95.82%

Biology - 96.14%

Mathematics - 96.31%

Botany - 93.95%

Zoology - 92.97%

Computer Science - 99.51%

Commerce - 95.65%

Accountancy - 94.80%

This year the examination was conducted from March 2 to March 24. The board had failed to conduct a few of the Class 12 examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the country. The results were announced without those examinations being conducted.

TN HSC Result 2020: How to download marksheet

  • Step 1: Type the name of the official website

  • Step 2: Now, click on the active link which says Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter Roll Number and click on submit button

  • Step 4: Now, wait patiently for the result page to load

  • Step 5: Congratulations! TN 12th Result 2020 is out

