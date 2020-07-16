TN 12th Result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in: Tamil Nadu Board Declared 12th Results; 92.34% Passed

TN 12th Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has finally declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2020. The DGE Board has made the results available for checking at its official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check results at examresults.net, result.nic.in. Those appeared for Tamil Nadu 12th Exams are advised to check their TN HSC Result 2020 by using their TN Board hall tickets or admit cards. This year, overall passing percentage of TN 12th Result 2020 is 92.34 per cent.

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to TN 12th Result 2020.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: Here's How to check with help of simple steps mentioned below-

Step 1: Visit on Tamil Nadu board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or any other websites mentioned above

Step 2: On homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in admit card

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

The DGE board had earlier scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.