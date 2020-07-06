TN +2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 12th Results to be Released at tnresults.nic.in; FAQ and All You Need to Know

TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the TN +2 results or the scores for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams soon. Some reports were doing the rounds claiming that TN +2 results will be released either today or tomorrow, however, the DGE board has refuted such claims. An official of the DGE, Tamil Nadu, told News18 that the date and time for the announcement of the 12th results 2020 have not yet been finalised.

Recently the Tamil Nadu Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan, had said that the Tamil Nadu +2 results are likely to be announced in the second week of July.

As the much-awaited Class 12 HSC result 2020 is likely to be released soon, here are a few key points that students must take note of.

1. Date and Time: The official date and time for the declaration of TN 12th result 2020 have not been decided yet by the Board. However, it is expected to be out by the end of this week. Meanwhile, going by past year trends, the Tamil Nadu Board announces the results early in the morning.

2. Official Websites to Check TN 12th Result: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the result 2020 for Tamil Nadu Board exam HSC on its official websites such as - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

3. Passing Criteria: To pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, students need to score at least 70 out of 200 marks.

As per the board rules, in theory, a student needs to get a minimum of 40 marks out of 150, while 30 out of 50 marks in for the practical exam.

4. TN +2 Board's Previous Years' Performance: Last year, the overall passing percentage was 91.3. In 2018, the overall passing percentage was 91.1, while in 2017, it was 94.4%. In 2019, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the TN HSE or Tamil Nadu 12th board exams.

5. Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020: Here's How to check