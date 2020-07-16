Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TN +2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 12th Results Released at tnresults.nic.in; FAQ and All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu TN +2 Result 2020 | The Tamil Nadu HSE result is available at tnresults.nic.in. Students can check their results with details mentioned on their admit cards.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN +2 results or the scores for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams.

As the much-awaited Class 12 HSC result 2020 has released, here are a few key points that students must take note of.

1. Official Websites to Check TN 12th Result: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the result 2020 for Tamil Nadu Board exam HSC on its official websites such as - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

3. Passing Criteria: To pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, students need to score at least 70 out of 200 marks.

As per the board rules, in theory, a student needs to get a minimum of 40 marks out of 150, while 30 out of 50 marks in for the practical exam.

4. TN +2 Board's Previous Years' Performance: Last year, the overall passing percentage was 91.3. In 2018, the overall passing percentage was 91.1, while in 2017, it was 94.4%. In 2019, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the TN HSE or Tamil Nadu 12th board exams.

5.

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020: Here's How to check

  • Step 1: Visit on any websites mentioned above to check Tamil Nadu Plus two results 2020

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in admit card

  • Step 4: Click on the submit button

  • Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

