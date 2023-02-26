TN 2nd in India in Providing Quality Education, Says CM

Tamil Nadu ranked second in India in providing quality education and efforts are on to ensure that the State occupied the numero uno position, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Both the government and private sector were involved in imparting quality education and several innovative schemes such as the ’Naan Mudhalvan’ to provide skills to the youth, made the State better placed in this sector.

”The Naan Mudhalvan scheme nurtures students of Tamil Nadu to be talented. Its benefits last a lifetime,” the CM said while speaking at the centenary celebrations of Vidyodaya Schools, here.

The Vidyodaya School was founded in 1924 by Elizabeth Sornam Appasamy who was a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

Lauding the school management for establishing an institution to educate girls at a time when they were discouraged from stepping out of their houses, Stalin said an attempt was being made to re-instill those conservative ideas into the society.

”Such people still exist. They want to confine women to indoors; and take back the hard won rights of the oppressed,” he said and urged the girl students to throw away these survivalist views; and study well.

”I stress ’education is an asset that no one can steal. Never allow the thoughts of those who don’t want you to study get fulfilled,” Stalin said.

Education was meant for all, particularly women as education alone can raise the value of a person.

He released a special souvenir and handed over prizes to students, besides unveiling a plaque on the clock tower near the pond, on the occasion.

