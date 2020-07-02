Take the pledge to vote

TN Board 12th Result 2020: DGE to Declare HSE Results in 2nd Week of July, Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister

Tamil Nadu TN Board Result 2020: State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has confirmed that due to some issues the TN Board 12th Result 2020 will see a delay and will be released in the second week of July.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2020 is expected to be delayed by a week. State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has confirmed that due to some issues the TN Board 12th Result 2020 will see a delay and will be released in the second week of July.

K A Sengottaiyan told Times of India, “we will release the results with the CM's consent in the second week of July".

The Directorate of Government Examinations will be releasing the TN HSC Result 2020 on these websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.net, result.nic.in.

The education body had scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Close to 34,000 students are supposed to take the examination. Out of which only 718 students have agreed to appear for it, the minister added.

"Out of 34,000 students, 718 have expressed their willingness to write the exam. Conducting exams and bringing these 718 students to the exam halls will be a challenging task for us due to the extension of the lockdown,” he added.

Sengottaiyan further added that the department is still trying to find a way out in this regard. He also stated that the officials are working 24*7 to solve the problem.

Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.

