TN +2 Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Result 2021 at dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the class 12 or HSC results today. Students will be able to check their marks at 11 am at official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Last year, about 9 lakh students appeared for the exam and a similar number is expected to appear this year.

TN Board has not conducted exams this year. Marks will be calculated based on class 11, class 10 scores, as well as class 12 practicals. The Supreme Court had asked all state boards to finalize their assessment criteria and declare results by July 31. While the central boards — CBSE and CISCE — are yet to announce results, TNDGE will be declaring its result shortly.

From Tamil Nadu to Bihar - most boards that have declared their results this year have obtained a high pass percentage. For Tamil Nadu state board students, the highest pass percentage was 94.4 per cent. The batch of 2017 had attained the same. It would be worth seeing if students are able to crack this record this year. Last year, of the 7.99 lakh students who registered for the TN +2 exams, 92.3 per cent cleared it.

To be passed in the exam, students need to obtain 35 marks aggregate in each subject as well as overall. Students also have to pass in theory and practical sections, separately. Thus, out of 70 marks theory section, students need to secure 15 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here