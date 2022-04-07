TN Govt Forms Panel to Frame State Education Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the constitution of high-level panel under former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D Murugesan to frame a new State Education Policy.

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, musician, author and activist T M Krishna and former vice chancellor of Saveetha University L Jawaharnesan are among the 13-member committee which comprises experts from diverse fields including academics and state planning commission.

The panel would submit its recommendations to frame the new SEP within a year, an official release quoting the Chief Minister said. During the 2021 – 22 budget, the government had said that it would constitute an expert committee to frame the SEP according to Tamil Nadu’s ancient culture and its current position and future objectives.

Retired professor from the Institute of Mathematical Science R Ramanujam, state planning commission members: Sulthan Ismail and R Sreenivasan, former education specialist with the UNICEF Aruna Ratnam, Tamil writer S Ramakrishnan, educationists Tulsidas and S Madasamy, headmaster of Government Panchayat Union Middle School, Kichankuppam, Nagapattinam district, R Balu and Jayashree Damodaran from Agaram Foundation are the other members of the committee.

