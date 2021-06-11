TN Govt Revokes Order To Allow Entrance Exam For Admission To Class 11 

Withdrawing its earlier order, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to not allow schools to conduct entrance exams for admission to Class 11. Instead, government or government-aided schools can increase the number of seats in Class 11 by 10-15 percent. In its earlier circular on Thursday, the MK Stalin government had said that schools can hold entrance tests for admission to Class 11, as exams for Class 10 were cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school education department, in its new circular, said that if schools receive a large number of applications for Class 11, then they can take into account the Class 9 marks for approving the admissions.

The classes for Tamil Nadu HSC+1 will start in the third week of June under the guidelines issued on Tuesday. However, the exact schedule will soon be released by the TN Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The Tamil Nadu government has already cancelled the examinations for Class 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and set up a special committee that will decide on the evaluation criteria. The decision to cancel the Class 12 exams in the state came after the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The present coronavirus situation in Tamil Nadu would only make things worse if the Class 12 exams were to be conducted. After Karnataka, the state has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, and allow his state to fill the medical seats on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here