TN NEET 2020 Rank List Declared at tnhealth.tn.gov.in, DME to Conduct Counselling from Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (TN NEET) 2020 rank list is out at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET 2020 provisional Rank List for the 7.5% government quota on the basis of the NEET 2020 score.

The directorate will release the TN NEET merit list 2020 for remaining seats soon. Those who applied for TN NEET 2020 admission can check their name in TN NEET 2020 rank list, which is available in PDF format. Those whose name is there in the TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list, they would get preferential admissions in the various colleges.

TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list for 7.5 % seats under government quota: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification tab

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link for TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list

Step 4: TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list will be displayed in PDF format

Step 5: Download the rank list and search for your name

Candidates can also check the TN NEET 2020 provisional merit list directly from here

https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/online_notification/notification/N20112591.pdf

Candidates who have their name in the rank list can download the TN NEET 2020 counselling call letter by using their NEET 2020 application number and date of birth. Click on the link to download the call letter

http://192.169.153.136/mbbscall/

DME has also released the TN NEET 2020 counselling schedule and other details. According to the official notification, TN NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted from November 18, 19 and 20 in multiple shifts at Nehru outdoor Stadium, Chennai.

For more details, candidates can check the TN NEET 2020 counselling notification here

https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/online_notification/notification/N20112594.pdf